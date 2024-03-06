JT Stratford LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,501,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,173,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

