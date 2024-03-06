JT Stratford LLC Buys 419 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

