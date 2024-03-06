JT Stratford LLC Buys 3,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,615,000 after purchasing an additional 397,053 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 945,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,534 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

