JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,731 shares of company stock worth $7,696,292 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

