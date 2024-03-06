JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.