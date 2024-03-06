JT Stratford LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

