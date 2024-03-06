JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $35.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,154. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

