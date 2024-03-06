JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 36,740 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,019,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VGT stock opened at $522.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

