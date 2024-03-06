JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 17,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

