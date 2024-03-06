JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $88.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 567,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,250. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

