JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $79.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APLS. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. 357,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

