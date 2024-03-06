JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.88 Billion Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.63% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,879,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

