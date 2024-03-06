John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

