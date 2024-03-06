John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Institutions are Buying Broadcom Stock, a 30% Discount to Nvidia
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.