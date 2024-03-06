John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.