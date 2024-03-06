John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 28th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 3,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,828. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

