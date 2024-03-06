John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 28th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 3,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,828. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.