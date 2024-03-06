John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

