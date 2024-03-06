John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

