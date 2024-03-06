John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
