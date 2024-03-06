John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 28th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

