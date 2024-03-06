John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 28th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $35.27.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
