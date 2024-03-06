JMP Securities Trims Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Target Price to $6.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLL. Macquarie cut shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

FLL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 100,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,339. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

