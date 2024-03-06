JMP Securities Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.7 %

CRWD traded up $37.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.26. 17,154,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,610.73, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.