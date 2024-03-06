Jito 24 Hour Volume Reaches $224.98 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Jito has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $294.44 million and $224.98 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.76830177 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $218,348,815.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

