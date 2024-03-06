Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys 175,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 5.0% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $147,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE traded down $23.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $544.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,527. The firm has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

