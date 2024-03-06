Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

