Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Acquires A$12,000.00 in Stock

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Bishop purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).
Jayride Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Jayride Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jayride Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jayride Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayride Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.