Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $7.99.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
Read More
