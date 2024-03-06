James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,532,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

