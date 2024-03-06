James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
James Hardie Industries stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JHX
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James Hardie Industries
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.