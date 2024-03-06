Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 74954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

