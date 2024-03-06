Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.60 ($1.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.29. Ithaca Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,386.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

