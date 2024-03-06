iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

