Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 304.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.

ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 2,220,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,845,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 595,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 293,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,443,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 81,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7,718.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 231,401 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

