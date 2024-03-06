iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 736,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,508. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

