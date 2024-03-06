iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

