iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.60. 177,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

