iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,972,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after buying an additional 393,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $122.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

