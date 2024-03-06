iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,913 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.