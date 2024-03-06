iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.99

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 2927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $604.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
