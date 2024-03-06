iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.99

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 2927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $604.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

