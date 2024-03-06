iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 982,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

