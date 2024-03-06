iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.91

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 5409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

