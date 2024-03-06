iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

