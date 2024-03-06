iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

