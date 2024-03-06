iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

