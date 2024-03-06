iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 802,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.