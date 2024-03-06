iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.35. 547,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,649. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $516.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.98. The company has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

