iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 82,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
