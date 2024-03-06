iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Increased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 12.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,697. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

