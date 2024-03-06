iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 14.38% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,935,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,243,000 after buying an additional 257,713 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

