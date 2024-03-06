IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.45

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.45 and last traded at $254.33, with a volume of 55556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.20.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

