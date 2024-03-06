IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.89. IonQ shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 2,225,432 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

