Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

INVH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 464,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

