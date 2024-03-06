Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $127.71 and a 1 year high of $171.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITIC. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investors Title by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

