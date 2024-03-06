Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.21

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.21 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 33754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.